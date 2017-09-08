Study finds more young, white people developing and dying from colorectal cancer

Death rates from colorectal cancer for adults aged 20 to 54 are increasing by 1 percent each year, according to a new study, a rise that appears to be driven by an increase in the number of younger white adults getting and dying from this disease.
