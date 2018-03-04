Transcript for Study shows rear-facing car seats perform well in rear-end crashes

Rear impact crashes account for more than 25%. Of all accidents so our kids in rear facing seats safe. Researchers at Ohio State University tried a small scale test to seat. They tried simulated car tests using the familiar car sleds in two sizes of dummies. He tested out different configurations. Installation features like using an anchor base for the car seat and various handlebar positions. There's also the tests were reassuring. Even though infants are facing the direction of impact. The rear facing car C did its job to absorb the impact of the crash and ultimately protect the child. This is consistent with previous studies. Assuring parents set rear facing car seats for children under the age of two are the safest choice no matter which direction car accidents impact comes from. But the big important note. Parents should speak their pediatrician and follow the recommended guidelines on purchasing and installing the correct type car seat for their child's height. Wait and ate it makes a difference. But this medical minute I'm Ginny Norman ABC news.

