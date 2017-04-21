Sweet drinks may damage the brain, studies show

Dementia was one of the possible ills of consuming such drinks.
0:28 | 04/21/17

Transcript for Sweet drinks may damage the brain, studies show
And there's more evidence this morning that diet drinks are not good for you Ken this. Researchers say dot people who drink diet sodas daily have three times the risk of stroke and dementia than those who have won in less than once a week. How well they did not find the same risk first sugar sweetened drinks. But those consuming sodas and even fruit juices showed greater evidence of brain aging as well as other health problems so water water.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

