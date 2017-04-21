Transcript for Sweet drinks may damage the brain, studies show

And there's more evidence this morning that diet drinks are not good for you Ken this. Researchers say dot people who drink diet sodas daily have three times the risk of stroke and dementia than those who have won in less than once a week. How well they did not find the same risk first sugar sweetened drinks. But those consuming sodas and even fruit juices showed greater evidence of brain aging as well as other health problems so water water.

