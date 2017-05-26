Top tips to avoid summer health hazards

More
Best practices for avoiding sunburns, spoiled food and insect-borne diseases. Plus, how to stay safe on the road.
1:12 | 05/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top tips to avoid summer health hazards

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47669205,"title":"Top tips to avoid summer health hazards","duration":"1:12","description":"Best practices for avoiding sunburns, spoiled food and insect-borne diseases. Plus, how to stay safe on the road.","url":"/Health/video/top-tips-avoid-summer-health-hazards-47669205","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.