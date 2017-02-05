-
Now Playing: Triplets undergo surgery to correct rare condition
-
Now Playing: Mosquitoes tested in Florida show no signs of Zika
-
Now Playing: How to get that beach body
-
Now Playing: Illinois dad walks 7 months after car crash left him paralyzed
-
Now Playing: Baby boy finds 'perfect' liver match in godmother
-
Now Playing: Exercise can help offset effects of 'fat gene,' study finds
-
Now Playing: Bride gets kidney transplant days before wedding
-
Now Playing: Johnny Depp surprises riders on Pirates of the Caribbean
-
Now Playing: Kids burn off calories with CrossFit exercise
-
Now Playing: Kids debate the taste of unicorn food and taco pizza
-
Now Playing: One woman's story of exercise addiction
-
Now Playing: Artificial 'biobag' womb for extremely premature newborns in testing
-
Now Playing: '10% Happier': Russell Simmons, philanthropist, entrepreneur, author and activist
-
Now Playing: Dr. Ian Smith shares tips on how to drop 20 pounds in 5 weeks
-
Now Playing: Can emotional feeding lead to obesity?
-
Now Playing: Researchers find caterpillars that can chew and break down plastic
-
Now Playing: Despite vaccination success, US still faces outbreaks
-
Now Playing: Russell Simmons reveals his keys for success
-
Now Playing: CTE: The basics
-
Now Playing: Sweet drinks may damage the brain, studies show