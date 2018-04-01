US investigating source of deadly E. coli outbreak as Canada links its cases to lettuce

U.S. authorities said today that they continue to investigate a deadly multistate outbreak of E. coli infections that may be tied to romaine lettuce.
Transcript for US investigating source of deadly E. coli outbreak as Canada links its cases to lettuce

