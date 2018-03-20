Transcript for 1 in 3 young adults ride with impaired drivers, according to new study

Drive meanwhile altered drunk or high we all know it's dangerous. The CDC says. Motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death and injury among teens and young adults. Especially when you factor in alcohol marijuana and illicit drugs like Ecstasy and cocaine. After a night of partying kids me no they shouldn't drive. They do they get in the car when the drivers under the influence researchers at Colorado State University looked at surveys of teens across the US. As they transition from high school into adulthood. A shocking one in three and 2000 survey reported writing in a car with an impaired driver in the past year. They were doing getting in the car with their peers under the influence of alcohol or marijuana. But also older adults under the influence that decision to ride with an impaired driver increase for people that binge drink alcohol or smoked marijuana. Also people enrolled in community college or not in college at all. Were more likely to rise impaired drivers compared to their university counterparts. In those living alone or on campus road with impaired drivers more than those living with mom and dad. But this medical minute I Marlon signs ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.