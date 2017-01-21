Sections
10 Survivors Found in Rubble of Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche:
Reports
Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo
International Videos
Survivors Saved from Avalanche at Italian Hotel
3 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Pedestrians in Australia: Police
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Being Extradited to the US
Watch Rescuers Save Hotel Guests Trapped by Avalanche
Stunning Video Shows Fatal Collapse of High-Rise Building in Iran
Full Episodes
GMA 01/21/17: The Best Moments of Donald Trump's Inauguration
World News 01/20/17: President Trump and the Private Moments With President Obama
This Week 01/15/17: United States Prepares for Donald Trump's Inauguration
International Headlines
Malaysian Minister Lobbied in Australia to Search for MH370
1/21/17
|
8:40 PM ET
Mexico's Pena Nieto, Trump Speak by Phone, to Meet Jan. 31
1/21/17
|
7:26 PM ET
Gambia's Defeated Leader Leaves Country, Ends Standoff
1/21/17
|
7:07 PM ET
Police Enter Brazil Prison After Gang Clash; Control Tenuous
1/21/17
|
6:42 PM ET
Search Intensifies for 23 Missing in Italian Avalanche
1/21/17
|
6:13 PM ET
Italy Says Its Embassy Staff Is Safe After Libya Bombing
1/21/17
|
6:01 PM ET
Budapest Mourns as 16 Die in Fiery Bus Crash on Italian Road
1/21/17
|
4:30 PM ET
Gambia's Defeated Leader Yahya Jammeh Now Leaving the Country, Ending Political Standoff
1/21/17
|
4:13 PM ET
2 Terrorist Suspects Blow Themselves up in Saudi Police Raid
1/21/17
|
3:07 PM ET
Aleppo Displaced Finally Getting Official Paperwork
1/21/17
|
3:04 PM ET
Iraqi Forces Eye Tougher Fight in Mosul's West
1/21/17
|
2:58 PM ET
SLIDESHOWS
View:
A Look Back at the Life of Martin Luther King Jr.
US
View:
This Week in Pictures: Top Photos From Around the Globe
International
View:
President Obama's Legacy in 40 Defining Photos
Politics
View:
Mothers Speak Out From Within Refugee Camps
International
View:
Taming Wild Horses
US
