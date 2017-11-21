58 men cram onto motorcycle in India to break world record

Nov 21, 2017, 2:18 PM ET
PHOTO: Members of the Army Service Corps motorcycle display team clutch to each other as they attempt to break a World Record at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, in Bangalore, India, Nov. 19, 2017.PlayJagadeesh NV/EPA
WATCH 58 men cram onto motorcycle in India to break world record

The Indian Army said this week that 58 of its personnel had crammed onto a single, moving motorcycle in an attempt to break the world record.

The stunt took place in the suburb of Bangalore, India, and the men were dressed in the colors of the Indian flag.

PHOTO: Members of Army Service Corps Tornadoes run to climb onto a motorcycle as they attempt to create a world record for most men on a single moving motorcycle at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India, Nov. 19, 2017.Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Reuters
Members of Army Service Corps "Tornadoes" run to climb onto a motorcycle as they attempt to create a world record for most men on a single moving motorcycle at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India, Nov. 19, 2017.

The riders, who are members of a team called the Tornadoes, performed the feat at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, according to Indian network NDTV.

PHOTO: Members of the Army Service Corps motorcycle display team fall off and fail in a first attempt to break a World Record at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, in Bangalore, India, Nov. 19, 2017.Jagadeesh NV/EPA
Members of the Army Service Corps motorcycle display team fall off and fail in a first attempt to break a World Record at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, in Bangalore, India, Nov. 19, 2017.

They have performed worldwide for decades, and in 2010 put 56 men on a moving motorcycle, according to NDTV.

Their attempt on Sunday turned out to be a success.

PHOTO: Members of the Army Service Corps motorcycle display team celebrate after breaking a World Record at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, in Bangalore, India, Nov. 19, 2017.Jagadeesh NV/EPA
Members of the Army Service Corps motorcycle display team celebrate after breaking a World Record at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, in Bangalore, India, Nov. 19, 2017.

Comments