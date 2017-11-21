58 men cram onto motorcycle in India to break world record

The Indian Army said this week that 58 of its personnel had crammed onto a single, moving motorcycle in an attempt to break the world record.

The stunt took place in the suburb of Bangalore, India, and the men were dressed in the colors of the Indian flag.

Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Reuters

Motorcycle team of #ArmyServiceCorps, #TORNADOES, broke another World Record on 19 Nov 2017 where in 58 men rode on a single moving motorcycle.The act was performed for the Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records and Unique World Records at Yelahanka #Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/80UG8FNh9i — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 20, 2017

The riders, who are members of a team called the Tornadoes, performed the feat at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, according to Indian network NDTV.

Jagadeesh NV/EPA

They have performed worldwide for decades, and in 2010 put 56 men on a moving motorcycle, according to NDTV.

Their attempt on Sunday turned out to be a success.