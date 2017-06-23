Over 800 north London public housing apartments being evacuated over fire safety concerns

Jun 23, 2017, 6:07 PM ET
PHOTO: Residents leave a tower block on the Chalcots Estate in Camden, London, Friday evening, June 23, 2017, as the building is evacuated in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire to allow "urgent fire safety works" to take place.Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP
More than 800 public housing apartments in London are set to be evacuated over fire concerns in the wake of the deadly Grenfell Towers blaze that killed at least 79 people.

The tower blocks, located in the Camden area of north London, are covered in the same cladding that surrounded Grenfell Tower, officials said. The buildings, which failed safety tests, will undergo emergency work over the next three to four weeks.

The Camden council announced the decision late Friday.

"As a result of ongoing checks the decision has been taken to decant residents from all five tower blocks at the Chalcots estate," the council said in a statement.

Residents will be provided with temporary accommodations while the work is completed, and are being encouraged to stay with family and friends, if possible.

"Camden council is absolutely determined to ensure that our residents are safe, and we have promised them that we will work with them, continue to act swiftly and be open and transparent," said Georgia Gould, leader of Camden council.

A national operation to identify buildings with cladding similar to Grenfell Towers has caused local authorities to send samples for independent tests, the BBC reported.

PHOTO: The Taplow, Bray and Dorney residential tower blocks on the Chalcots Estate are pictured in north London on June 23, 2017. Niklas Hallen/AFP/Getty Images
Samples from at least 14 high-rise buildings in London and across England have already been found to be combustible.

A faulty refrigerator is being blamed for the cause of the devastating Grenfell fire, police said Friday. Authorities are still trying to establish how the fire spread so quickly.

Police also announced Friday that they are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire.

PHOTO: People watch the Grenfell Tower fire as it burns in the early hours of June 14, 2017 in London.Evening Standard/eyevine/Redux
It is unclear how many residents were inside the building at the time of the June 14 blaze, which in addition to the dozens of fatalities injured at least 74 people.

PHOTO: Pictures of missing people on a message board near to the burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building in London, June 23, 2017.Frank Augstein/AP
Grenfell Towers was built in 1974 and contained 120 apartments, according to its management company, the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization.

ABC News' Kirit Radia, Mike Trew and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.