Rome covered in rare snowfall

Feb 26, 2018, 10:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Tourists take pictures of the ancient Colosseum during a snowfall in Rome, Feb. 26, 2018.PlayVincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images
A blanket of snow covered Rome, Italy, on Monday, leading schools to close and public transportation to limit service.

Snow is rare Rome, with this snowfall being the first in the city in six years.

PHOTO: Tourists take pictures of the ancient Colosseum during a snowfall in Rome, Feb. 26, 2018.Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images
Tourists take pictures of the ancient Colosseum during a snowfall in Rome, Feb. 26, 2018.

Tourists at the Colosseum had the chance to photograph two rare sites at once; snow in Rome and the largest amphitheater ever built.

PHOTO: The Fori Imperiali covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome,Feb. 26, 2018.Angelo Carconi/EPA/REX/Shutterfly
The Fori Imperiali covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome,Feb. 26, 2018.

On their way to work, Romans encountered slippery sidewalks and roads.

PHOTO: A man looks at the Trevi Fountain during a snowfall, in Rome, Feb. 26, 2018.Trisha Thomas/AP
A man looks at the Trevi Fountain during a snowfall, in Rome, Feb. 26, 2018.

At the Trevi Fountain, visitors and locals made their wishes as the famous landmark slowly turned white.

And, at the ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium Circus Maximus, video captures Romans sliding through the snow.

PHOTO: The Ancient Forum during a snowfall in Rome, Feb. 26, 2018.Vincenzo PintoAFP/Getty Images
The Ancient Forum during a snowfall in Rome, Feb. 26, 2018.

Rome became a rare winter wonderland with all of its famous sites covered in snow.
