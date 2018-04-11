Algerian military plane crash kills at least 257 people

Apr 11, 2018, 7:45 AM ET
PHOTO: Algerian soldiers watch the military plane after it crashed in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, April 11, 2018.Anis Belghoul/AP
At least 257 people died today in a military plane crash in northern Algeria, according to state media.

PHOTO: Firefighters and civil security officers work at the scene of a fatal military plane crash in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, April 11, 2018.Anis Belghoul/AP
The Algerian military plane crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field near the Boufarik military base about 20 miles southwest of the capital Algiers, near the Mediterranean Sea, according to Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency.

"There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exact how many at this point," Achour told The Associated Press.

PHOTO: Algerian soldiers watch the military plane after it crashed in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, April 11, 2018.Anis Belghoul/AP
PHOTO: This image dated April 11, 2018, was posted by Algerian news agency ALG24, shows firefighters and soldiers at the scene of a fatal military plane crash near Boufarik military base near the Algerian capital, Algiers.ALG24 via AP
The Soviet-designed II-76 military plane came down on an area with no residents, Achour added.

The cause of the crash was unknown. The Algerian Defense Ministry has opened an investigation.

PHOTO: Algerian news agency ALG24 posted photos of firefighters and soldiers at the scene of a fatal military plane crash near Boufarik military base near the Algerian capital, Algiers, April 11, 2018.ALG24 via AP
The plane was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria on the way to a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

