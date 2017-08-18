American tourist saves teenage boy's life in Barcelona attack

American tourist Shari Weise was visiting Barcelona on Thursday when she suddenly heard the sound of banging metal.

A white van began mowing down pedestrians in the city's famous La Rambla boulevard. Weise said she saw "bodies fly up into the air" as a sea of people fled for their lives.

With no time to spare, Weise was ready to lunge out of the vehicle's murderous path when she saw a teenage boy standing there "like a deer in the headlights."

"He just froze and I could tell in his face he didn't know what to do," Weise told ABC News' David Muir in an interview Friday on "Good Morning America."

"I pulled him with me and we crouched down together on the ground," she added.

Not long after the attack, a police operation was carried out 90 minutes south of the city in Cambrils, during which five "terrorists" were killed, authorities said. Catalunya’s Emergency Services confirmed that five people were injured in addition to the terrorists. One of the wounded has died, ABC News learned on Friday morning.

At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the two attacks, according to Spanish authorities.

Catalan police told ABC News they believe the incident in Cambrils is related to the attack in Barcelona.

Weise, a 54-year-old mother from California, said she didn't have much time to think when she saw the vehicle racing toward her.

"There's a car coming at me, there's people everywhere. I almost didn't have time for emotion," she said in the interview on "GMA." "All I thought about was, 'I don't want to get killed, I have kids, I have to get out of the way.'"