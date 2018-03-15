Apartment doors at Grenfell Tower could only withstand 15 minutes of fire: Police

Doors to apartments in London's Grenfell Tower could resist fire for half as long as they were intended to, authorities said this week.

London’s Metropolitan Police experts tested a Grenfell Tower apartment front door, designed to resist fire for 30 minutes, and found that it only resisted fire for about 15 minutes, police said in a statement.

The test was part of what the police described as a “comprehensive investigation” into what happened when a huge fire engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower on June 14, 2017.

The Metropolitan Police said the forensic examination phase is ongoing and they are not able to comment on what impact the test result could have on the criminal investigation.

The fire killed 70 people, according to the Metropolitan Police. A stillborn baby was also recorded as a victim.

The Metropolitan Police has previously said that exterior cladding, fitted to the building, failed all safety tests.

