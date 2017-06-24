When Barack Obama was president, his tight relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dubbed a political "bromance."

Now, there appears to be a new budding bromance: Between recently-elected French President Emmanuel Macron and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

The environmental comrades in arms -- both of whom have been critical of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord -- shot a brief, impromptu video selfie together on Friday at the Elysee Palace in Paris, after meeting to discuss all things green.

I was truly honored to meet with President @EmmanuelMacron about how we can work together for a clean energy future. He's a great leader. pic.twitter.com/MSoxjIruup — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 23, 2017

"I'm here with President Macron, we're talking about environmental issues and a green future," Schwarzenegger says in the video, before passing the phone to Macron.

"And now we will deliver together to make the planet great again," adds Macron, an obvious nod to Trump's "Make American Great Again" slogan. For the duration of the video, a banner across it reads, "With President Macron, a great leader!"

Schwarzenegger told reporters that he and Macron had a "wonderful" one-hour meeting about climate change.

The pair will join on Saturday former United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon, as well as high court judges from several countries, to launch a campaign for a global pact to protect the environment.

Prior to arriving in the French capital, Schwarzenegger delivered a speech on climate change at the Austrian World Summit.