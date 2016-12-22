Berlin Terror Suspect Was Known to US Agencies

Anis Amri, a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more, was known to U.S. intelligence agencies, a national security source told ABC News.

German authorities issued a warrant for Amri's arrest and have launched a nationwide manhunt. The 24-year-old Tunisian national is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials cautioned that Amri is a suspect but that the investigation is still developing.

"This is a suspect, not necessarily the perpetrator. We are still investigating in all directions," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in a briefing yesterday.

Police searches took place Thursday morning in the German city of Dortmund, the federal prosecutor's office confirmed to ABC News. Amri was reported by local media to have lived there intermittently.

Police also conducted searches at a refugee center called Tackenweide in the city of Emmerich that Amri spent time in. No arrests were made at either location and the federal prosecutor's office would not say if the police operations were connected to Monday's attack in Berlin.

Amri served a four year jail term in Italy after being sentenced for charges of arson, but was not deported to his home country of Tunisia because authorities couldn't verify his identity.

Amri moved to Berlin in February 2016, according to the interior ministry.

Berlin's Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, the scene of the attack, is expected to reopen today as 12 survivors remain in hospital with "very serious" injuries. Concrete bollards are being put up for protection there and in other open markets across the city.

ABC News' Andreas Bechmann and Rym Momtaz contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.