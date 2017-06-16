Car crashes through restaurant window, hitting man while he eats

Dramatic footage released from a restaurant in Ontario, Canada, shows a car crashing through a restaurant window and hitting a man as he was eating.

Phoenix, Arizona, resident Blair Robertson was eating with a friend at Silk's Country Kitchen in Virgil, near Niagara-on-the-Lake, on May 30 when the incident happened.

In the footage released by CCTV, Robertson can be seen sitting at a table by the window one second when the car smashes through the restaurant's window, pushing him in his chair into the middle of the restaurant's room.

Shockingly, Robertson stands up after being hit by the car.

"I cannot believe we walked away from this," Robertson wrote on his Facebook page the day after the crash. "To be clear: we are NOT 'okay' ... I'm battered and bruised, have a nasty headache and assorted aches and pains. Not fun. What's holding me/us together is that I'm ALIVE."

Robertson works as a psychic medium in Arizona, and has tens of thousands of readers across the world, according to his website. He did joke that he didn't see this crash coming.

According to local authorities, the driver of the car is an 85-year-old woman who was not injured and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

"The driver was NOT charged," Robertson wrote on his Facebook page. "She refused medical attention. They cleared her of alcohol being a factor, but nothing else is known of her mental health, prescription drugs, etc. For reasons entirely unknown to me, she was allowed to simply go home. I WILL be pursuing this in due course."

Despite this happening to Robertson, he still recommends the restaurant.

"If you're ever in the vicinity, check out Silks for fantastic food and great service," Robertson joked on his Facebook page. "Tell them Blair sent you."

Niagara Regional Police did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.