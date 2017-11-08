New Cuba policy will restrict travel for Americans

Five months after President Trump announced he was tearing up President Obama's "Cuba deal," his administration is finally implementing those changes.

Starting Thursday, U.S. tourists and companies will no longer be able to do business with a long list of entities that allegedly have ties to Cuban military, intelligence or security services.

American tourists will also no longer be able to travel to Cuba on individual people-to-people exchange programs. They must travel now with a sponsoring organization or, if there on educational travel, with an American group or university.

The full list of 180 sanctioned Cuban businesses includes some famous hotels in Havana like Hotel Ambos Mundos and Hotel Armadores de Santander. The restrictions also fall on shops in Old Havana, as well as businesses like rum producers and real estate firms.

This is also an expanded list of Cuban government officials barred from transactions with the U.S., including exports from American businesses.

Any contracts signed before Thursday's implementation will be allowed to proceed and the new travel restrictions don't apply to anyone who booked travel before Trump's speech on June 16.

The Trump administration said it wants to eliminate any American support for the Cuban government because of its human rights abuses. "We do not want U.S. dollars to prop up a military monopoly that exploits and abuses the citizens of Cuba," the president said in June.

Instead, the White House is relaxing some restrictions on exports to private Cuban businesses in order to foster greater support for the private sector, the Treasury Department announced.

Trump has long bashed the Obama administration's "terrible and misguided deal with the Castro regime."

"Effective immediately, I am canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba," he said in June.

These restrictions today largely bring the U.S. back to the policy before Obama opened relations with the Caribbean island nation.