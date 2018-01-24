2 dead, 12 injured in attack on children's group in Afghanistan

Two people were killed and 12 were injured in an attack on a children's organization in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, authorities said.

A vehicle packed with explosives was detonated outside the office of Save the Children in Jalalabad, after which three men stormed the office with AK-47s and rocket-propelled grenades, officials told ABC News.

The attack began around 9 a.m. local time, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial government. The situation was ongoing as of 3 p.m. local time.

The Taliban has denied involvement in the attack, which so far has killed one security guard and one civilian.

BREAKING: horrific news of an ongoing attack targeting Save the Children compound in #Jalalabad #Afghanistan, with reports of several injured. pic.twitter.com/7p2iKP7cbT — SavetheChildren News (@SaveUKNews) January 24, 2018

"We are devastated at the news," read part of a tweet from Save the Children's media account. "Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our staff."

London-based Save the Children has operated in Afghanistan since 1976, aiming to provide better access to education, health care and essential supplies.