1 dead, 7 injured after car plows into pizzeria near Paris

At least one person is dead and seven others are injured after a driver drove into patrons at a restaurant in a suburb northeast of Paris, a French Interior Minister spokesperson told ABC News.

The spokesperson said the car intentionally plowed into the terrace of a pizzeria in Sept-Sorts. Five people were badly injured, while two others were only slightly wounded.

A suspect has been arrested, according to the spokesperson. The motive is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Paul Pradier contributed to this report.