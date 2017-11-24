Dramatic video shows woman nearly hit by a train at Australian station

Heart-stopping video shows the moment a woman was nearly hit by a train at a Melbourne, Australia, station.

In the video, released by Victoria Police, the woman can be seen walking across the tracks and trying to climb onto the platform to avoid the oncoming train.

Seeing the woman struggle, three Protective Services Officers rush in to pull her to safety just in time as the train speeds by.

Victoria Police praised the officers for their quick actions, saying they were releasing the footage “to highlight the serious safety risks involved in entering the railway tracks, in or around station platforms.”

The woman, who police said was intoxicated, has been charged for entering a restricted area.