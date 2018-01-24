Erupting volcano in Philippines forces evacuation of thousands of villagers

Jan 24, 2018, 11:20 AM ET
PHOTO: This photo taken from a drone shows a column of ash shooting up from the Mayon volcano as it continues to erupt, seen from the city of Legazpi in Albay province, south of Manila, Jan. 24, 2018.PlayCharism Sayat/AFP/Getty Images
The Mayon volcano in the Philippines continue to erupt and spout more lava Tuesday evening, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of more residents in the village, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018.

“The lava fountains reached 500 meters to 600 meters high,” according to PHIVOLCS. “The public is strongly advised to be vigilant and desist from entering the eight kilometer-radius danger zone.”

A view of Mayon Volcano erupts anew in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018. Mayon volcano located in eastern Philippines and active over the last 10 days spewed fresh lava and ash in two new eruptions a day earlier.

Sky News reported that the first explosions on Monday caused more than 30,000 villagers from the province of Albay to evacuate. Now, more than 56,000 have villagers have evacuated to emergency shelters due to the risk of a full volcanic eruption.

This photo taken from a drone shows a column of ash shooting up from the Mayon volcano as it continues to erupt, seen from the city of Legazpi in Albay province, south of Manila, Jan. 24, 2018.

According to Sky News, disaster relief official Cedric Daep said in a press conference, "If pyroclastic flows hit people, there is no chance for life."

