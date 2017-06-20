Explosion at Brussels train station, suspect shot

A train station in Brussels, Belgium, was evacuated today after an explosion, a senior Belgian law enforcement official told ABC News. Police said the situation is "under control."

One suspect has been shot by the military after the explosion at Brussels Central Station, the official said.

There are no reports of fatalities at this point, the official added.

The nature of the device was not immediately clear but the bomb squad was called in for fear of additional explosives in the area.

Belgian military and police are responding to the incident.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.