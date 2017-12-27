Explosion at supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia: Reports

Russian news agencies say an explosion erupted at a supermarket in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee of Russia, told Interfax that an improvised device containing the equivalent of 200 grams of TNT detonated in one of the port city's supermarkets.

Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images

State news agency TASS, citing Alexander Klaus, head of the Investigative Committee's St. Petersburg office, reported that 10 people were injured in the blast and have been hospitalized.

"The wounded people’s lives are not in danger," Klaus apparently told reporters at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident and terrorism hasn't been ruled out. In the wake of the explosion, Interfax sad the Investigative Committee's St. Petersburg office has opened a criminal investigation into the attempted killing of two or more people.