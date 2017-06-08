A German shepherd in Australia has found his new purpose in life after he flunked out of police dog academy for being too friendly.

Gavel has been living at the official residence of Queensland Gov. Paul de Jersey since he was 6 weeks old, after police determined that he was too sociable to do police work.

The pup "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line," police said, according to the BBC. He was then removed from the roster of the Queensland Dog Squad.

Governor of Queensland/Facebook

Governor of Queensland/Facebook

Jersey often features Gavel on his social media accounts. In February, he posted Gavel's "Contract of Employment" for his official title of Vice-Regal Dog at Queensland's Government House.

It's official! #Gavel's duties include welcoming guests and tour groups to #Fernberg, and having an official presence on certain ceremonial occasions. #ViceRegalDogLife A post shared by Governor of Queensland (@qldgovernor) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Gavel has become a sensation among Queenslanders, according to the office of the governor.



Governor of Queensland/Facebook

Gavel's role includes greeting guests and tour groups who visit the rounds of the Government House. He also participates in special ceremonies and has even been outfitted with a custom-made uniform for those occasions.

Overseeing final preparations ahead of Open Day tomorrow #Gavel #Fernberg #OpenDay #BrisbaneAnyDay #Brisbane A post shared by Governor of Queensland (@qldgovernor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

During his short life, Gavel as "outgrown four ceremonial coats, undergone a career change ... and brought untold joy to the lives of the governor, Mrs. de Jersey, Government House staff, and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate," the office of the governor said in a statement.