Hundreds of Twitter accounts were hacked early Wednesday morning as part of an apparent pro-Turkey social media operation that was used to spread messages deriding the German and Dutch governments in Turkish.

The attackers used the hashtags #Nazialmanya or #Nazihollanda and broke into the accounts of several high profile users including CEOs, publishers, government agencies, and politicians.

In most cases, the profile picture of an account was changed and the cover photo was swapped to the Turkish flag, and in all cases, a tweet with a swastika and a message written in Turkish was sent out.

Some of the accounts that fell victim to the hackers included Forbes, Amnesty International, UNICEF USA, Nike Spain, Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci, the European Parliament and the Atlanta Police Department.

A Twitter spokesperson responded to a request for comment by ABC News by forwarding a statement that noted that the issue was created by a "third party app" and that the company had already removed its permissions.

"We are aware of an issue affecting a number of account holders. Our teams worked at pace and took direct action. We quickly located the source which was limited to a third party app. We removed its permissions immediately. No additional accounts are impacted," the statement said.

A rhetorical battle has been brewing between Turkey and the Dutch and German governments in recent weeks.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused those governments of using Nazi tactics and called the government of the Netherlands "Nazi remnants" after permission was withdrawn for his Foreign Minister to land there.

Merkel, Germany's Chancellor, rejected Erdogan's claims and said that the Turkish president was guilty of "[trivializing] suffering."

"These comparisons are completely misguided. They trivialize the suffering. Particularly in the Netherlands that endured so much agony through the National Socialists, it's just completely unacceptable. That's why the Netherlands can count on my complete support and solidarity on this," Merkel said earlier this month.

The Dutch vote today in a parliamentary election that is seen as a test of anti-immigrant and populist sentiment.

Lawmaker Geert Wilders, an anti-Islamic right wing populist, appears to be running a close race against incumbent Mark Rutte in the ballot for Prime Minister.

"The genie will not go back into the bottle. People feel misrepresented," Wilders said, regarding the growth of right-wing populism throughout the West.

"Despite what the elite wants, politicians are getting strong who have a totally different concept of what the people want them to do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.