Hundreds arrested in Russia after mass anti-corruption protests: state media

Mar 26, 2017, 2:58 PM ET
PHOTO: Russian riot policemen detain a demonstrator during an opposition rally in central Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017. Maxim Shipenkov/EPA
Russian riot policemen detain a demonstrator during an opposition rally in central Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in Russia in a crackdown after thousands gathered for massive anti-corruption protests Sunday in the nation's capital.

Huge crowds had gathered in Moscow's Pushkin Square for a protest against the Russian government, according to the Associated Press, which described the demonstration as among the biggest shows of public opposition to the Kremlin in years.

About 500 people were arrested in the wake of the protests, according to Interfax, a privately-held, independent Russian news agency.

PHOTO: A woman argues with law enforcement officers as they block a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017. Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters
A woman argues with law enforcement officers as they block a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017.

Protesters posted photos on social media, some of them selfies, showing people getting taken away by police. Some included playful or self-deprecating remarks.

Alec Luhn, a reporter for The Guardian, a British-based media outlet, wrote on Twitter that he was arrested at the rally and charged with "administrative violation for participating in unsanctioned rally," despite showing press credentials to police.

Alexei Navalny, who is a leader of the anti-corruption movement against President Vladimir Putin, was arrested while walking from a nearby subway station to the demonstration, the AP said.

Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, told Interfax the opposition leader had been placed under arrest until Monday, when a hearing is to be held.

PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017.Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017.

PHOTO: An opposition supporter blocks a police van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
An opposition supporter blocks a police van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017.

Police estimated that 7,000 protesters crowded into the square, according to the AP.

The demonstrations followed demonstrations in neighboring Belarus on Saturday against that country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the small, landlocked country since 1994.

The Belarus demonstrations resulted in roughly 400 arrests, a human rights group told the AP.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson, Patrick Reevell, Mike Trew, Anastasia Butler, Dean Schabner, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.