Hundreds arrested in Russia after mass anti-corruption protests: state media

Hundreds of people have been arrested in Russia in a crackdown after thousands gathered for massive anti-corruption protests Sunday in the nation's capital.

Huge crowds had gathered in Moscow's Pushkin Square for a protest against the Russian government, according to the Associated Press, which described the demonstration as among the biggest shows of public opposition to the Kremlin in years.

About 500 people were arrested in the wake of the protests, according to Interfax, a privately-held, independent Russian news agency.

Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Protesters posted photos on social media, some of them selfies, showing people getting taken away by police. Some included playful or self-deprecating remarks.

Alec Luhn, a reporter for The Guardian, a British-based media outlet, wrote on Twitter that he was arrested at the rally and charged with "administrative violation for participating in unsanctioned rally," despite showing press credentials to police.

After 4hours I'm being charged w/administrative violation for participating in unsanctioned rally even tho I showed journalist accreditation pic.twitter.com/fYFA3IbWZL — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) March 26, 2017

Alexei Navalny, who is a leader of the anti-corruption movement against President Vladimir Putin, was arrested while walking from a nearby subway station to the demonstration, the AP said.

Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, told Interfax the opposition leader had been placed under arrest until Monday, when a hearing is to be held.

Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Police estimated that 7,000 protesters crowded into the square, according to the AP.

The demonstrations followed demonstrations in neighboring Belarus on Saturday against that country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the small, landlocked country since 1994.

The Belarus demonstrations resulted in roughly 400 arrests, a human rights group told the AP.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson, Patrick Reevell, Mike Trew, Anastasia Butler, Dean Schabner, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.