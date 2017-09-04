Hurricane Irma strengthens as it closes in on the Caribbean

Hurricane Irma's winds have strengthened to 120 mph as it closes in on the Caribbean.

Hurricane watches are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy as of 8 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 3 storm's path remains unclear, though some forecast models show it could be headed for Florida and the East Coast.

Irma is expected to turn toward the west later today, followed by a west-northwestward turn late Tuesday. The storm is expected to further strengthen through Tuesday evening.

Some Caribbean island were making preparations Sunday as the storm neared.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricard Rossello said officials were prepared to deal with any emergency, but he still urged residents of the territory to take precautions, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

In Antigua, Prime Minister Gaston Browne recommended taking preventative measures, like cleaning drains, the AP said. Workers were also seen pruning trees and shrubs to help keep them from tearing down phone and power lines, the AP said.

In a statement, according to the AP, Browne said, while "the passage of a hurricane is not a matter to be taken lightly," he added, "we must not panic."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.