Villages covered in ash after volcano erupts in Indonesia

London — Feb 19, 2018, 10:09 AM ET
PHOTO: An Indonesian man takes picture of Mount Sinabung volcano as it spews thick volcanic ash into the air in Karo, North Sumatra, on Feb. 19, 2018.PlayEndro Rusharyanto/AFP/Getty Images
A volcano on Indonesia’s Sumatra island sent columns of ash shooting into the sky on Monday, prompting a "code red" warning to airlines by an Australian agency monitoring volcanic ash.

Villages in the Karo region near the volcano were covered in layers of grey ash, which settled on trees and the tops of buildings, motorcycles and cars.

PHOTO: Motorists ride on a road covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Sinabung in Gurukinayan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 19, 2018. Endro Rusharyanto/AP
Motorists ride on a road covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Sinabung in Gurukinayan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 19, 2018.

Villagers were forced to wear masks.

Mount Sinabung has been erupting intermittently since 2010 after being dormant for centuries.

PHOTO: Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash as it erupts in Kutarakyat, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 19, 2018. Endro Rusharyanto/AP
Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash as it erupts in Kutarakyat, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 19, 2018.

Thousands have been displaced in the surrounding area, and continued seismic activity has kept the alert level at its highest point since June 2015.

PHOTO: Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on Feb. 19, 2018.Antara Foto/Maz Yons via Reuters
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on Feb. 19, 2018.

Mount Sinabung is one of three currently active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area of concentrated seismic activity due to the presence of tectonic fault lines in the region.

Last year, the eruption of Mount Agung in Bali forced the cancellation of several flights, grounding thousands of tourists and sparking an evacuation order for 100,000 residents.

PHOTO: School children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 19, 2018.Sarianto/AP
School children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 19, 2018.

