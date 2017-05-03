ISIS attack injures 3 US service members, kills 8 civilians in Kabul

At least eight Afghan civilians were killed and three U.S. service members were wounded in Afghanistan's capital today in a morning rush-hour attack claimed by ISIS.

U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, spokesman for Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan, told ABC News the U.S. service members were injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) that targeted a convoy of coalition-armored vehicles in Kabul today around 8 a.m. local time. The convoy was able to return to a coalition base.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, said at least eight Afghan civilians were killed and another 25 were injured in the bombing in downtown Kabul near the U.S. embassy. The death toll may increase as some of the wounded are in critical condition.

U.S. Embassy Kabul Special Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens condemned this morning's "utterly despicable attack."

"I extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families of this cowardly and dastardly attack against innocent civilians," Llorens said in a statement. "The barbarity and depravity of this attack only reminds all Americans of why we are in this fight and strengthens our dedication and solidarity with our Afghan allies. I want to reaffirm to the noble Afghan people our commitment to stand with you and work together toward a brighter and more peaceful future."

ISIS' Khorasan Province claimed responsibility for the attack today in a statement issued in Arabic and Pashto on Telegram, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist organizations. The statement claimed that a suicide bomber identified as Nusratullah detonated his explosives-laden vehicle amid a U.S. military convoy near the embassy, inflicting casualties and destroying several vehicles.

ABC News' Aleem Agha, Connor Finnegan, Lena Masri, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Chad Murray contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.