Lava flows out of Mount Etna in Sicily

Apr 17, 2017, 12:29 PM ET
Drone video captures gorgeous visuals of lava flowing down Mt. Etna volcano in Sicily, Europes most active volcano.PlayLuca Bracali
WATCH Mesmerizing lava flow down Mount Etna

Lava continues to flow out of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Observatory Etneo spotted the lava at an altitude of about 3,000 meters above sea level.

This drone footage offers a closeup view of lava flowing from the volcano.

In early March, Mount Etna erupted, spewing magma into the air and injuring 10 people, including a BBC television crew and scientist.

BBC reporter describes up-close encounter with Mount Etna eruption

Etna's eruptions, often visible from far away, are reminders to those living or hiking on its slopes that the volcano is quite active.

Mount Etna is the highest point in Italy south of the Alps and one of the most active volcanoes in the world.