Man builds giant robot to realize his anime dream

Apr 13, 2018, 6:23 PM ET
PHOTO: Sakakibara Kikais engineer Go Sakakibara poses with the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018.PlayKim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Masaaki Nagumo has always dreamed of riding inside of a giant robot, just like the characters in his favorite anime series, “Gundam,” one of the most popular franchises in Japan.

So he built one himself!

PHOTO: Sakakibara Kikais bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018.Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018.

The 44-year-old engineer built the “Landwalker Mononofu,” or “LW-Mononofu” for short, a humanoid robot that stands nearly 30 feet tall and weighs over 7 tons, according to Reuters.

Nagumo can control the robot’s arms and feet from inside of a cockpit, which is accessible only through a mechanical lift. The robot even comes equipped with an air gun that can shoot sponge balls at 86 mph.

PHOTO: Sakakibara Kikais engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018.Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018.

Nagumo works for Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery that also develops robots and other amusement machines. Renting the LW-Mononofu, or any of Nagumo’s other robots, costs about $930 an hour.

PHOTO: Sakakibara Kikais engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018.Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018.

Nagumo hopes that other fans can live out their “Gundam” fantasy, just like he has.

