Manchester police arrest 17th person in connection with arena suicide bombing

Jun 3, 2017, 6:44 AM ET
This is a handout photo taken from CCTV made available on Friday June 2, 2017 and issued on by the Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi, at an unknown location in Greater Manchester, England in the days just prior of the attack on Manchester ArePlayThe Associated Press
Greater Manchester Police made its 17th arrest Friday in connection with the May 22 Manchester Arena suicide bombing, police announced Saturday morning.

Police tweeted that a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act.

He was arrested in the inner-city Manchester neighborhood of Rusholme.

Six of the 17 people arrested have been released without charge, police said. Eleven men remain in custody for questioning.

The attack at singer Ariana Grande's concert by suspect Salman Abedi killed 22 people, and injured dozens more.