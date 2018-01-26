Massive Nutella discount sends French shoppers scrambling

Violence broke out at Intermarché supermarkets across France on Thursday as shoppers shoved past each other to save 70 percent on Nutella.

"They are like animals," one customer said in a story by the BBC, citing French media. "A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand."

Ferrero, which manufactures the chocolate-hazelnut spread, told the BBC that it regretted the "riots" among shoppers but that the decision to slash the price to 1.4 euros ($1.74) from 4.5 euros ($5.60) rested solely with the supermarket chain.

According to Nutella's official website, the amount of the spread produced every year weighs as much as the Empire State Building.