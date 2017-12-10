Middle East protests erupt after Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Protesters took to the streets of several Middle East cities Sunday in response to President Donald Trump's declaration that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, rather than Tel Aviv, and move the U.S. embassy there.

Interested in Israel? Add Israel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Israel news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Demonstrations in the West Bank city of Ramallah and in Heron led to clashes with Israeli troops.

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

Yakin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

The move has been criticized by numerous countries including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, which are all seeking a reversal of the decision.

And on Sunday, the Arab League met in Cairo and announced its intent to seek a U.N. resolution to reject the Trump administration's position, as Palestinians contend that East Jerusalem should be their future capital.

Protests were confirmed in Karachi, Pakistan to Istanbul, Turkey and lingered along a road near a U.S. embassy in Awkar, Lebanon.

Wael Hamzeh/EPA