Nobel Prize-winning scientist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Mar 13, 2018, 11:56 PM ET
PHOTO: Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking poses during a screening of the documentary Hawking, a film about the scientists life, in Cambridge, Sept. 19, 2013. PlayAndrew Cowie/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Sept. 7, 2010: Stephen Hawking discusses 'The Grand Design'

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Stephen Hawking has died, a family spokesman told ABC News. He was 76.

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," the family said in a statement. "His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

