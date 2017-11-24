North Korea digs trenches where defector crossed DMZ border

Images taken Wednesday appear to show North Korean soldiers refortifying and digging trenches where a defector escaped last week across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) border to South Korea.

A video released by United Nations Command showed the 24-year-old defector, identified only by his family name Oh, running toward the border as his fellow North Korean soldiers chased and fired at him on Nov. 13. Oh was able to cross over the military demarcation line (MDL) but was shot at least five times.

South Korean soldiers cautiously dragged Oh to safety and transported him to a hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. His operations revealed that Oh had parasitic infections and a hepatitis infection.

Reuters

Marc Knapper, the U.S. diplomatic leader in Seoul, South Korea, tweeted Wednesday as he visited the Joint Security Area, that "the North Koreans have planted two trees and are digging a trench at the spot where their soldier crossed the MDL."

Was at JSA today, the North Koreans have planted two trees and are digging a trench at the spot where their soldier crossed the MDL. https://t.co/dJJoX0LDlv — Marc Knapper (@MarcKnapper) November 22, 2017

ABC News' Joohee Cho contributed to this report.