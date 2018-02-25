North Korea open to talks with United States, South Korea says

South Korea’s presidential office said today that North Korea’s delegation to the Olympics agreed that there should be talks between the United States and North Korea.

Kim Ui-gyeom, a spokesperson for the Blue House, the presidential office, said that just like South Korea, the delegation believed that U.S.-North Korean relations should improve.

The announcement followed talks today between South Korea's president and members of North Korea's delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

The South said the talks lasted an hour and concluded just a couple hours before the Olympics closing ceremony started in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The North Korean delegation included Kim Yong Chol, the video chairman of the North Korean ruling party's central committee, Kim Yong Chol, and Ri Son Kwon, the chariman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, according to the Blue House.

Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, back right, watches the closing ceremony with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook, and Ivanka Trump, Feb. 25, 2018.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hoped relations between North Korea and South Korea would improve, and the North Korean delegation said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un felt the same way, according to the spokesperson.

The Blue House made the announcement as the closing ceremony was getting underway.

