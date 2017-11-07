OPINION: To thwart North Korean hackers, hold China and Russia accountable

As President Trump travels throughout Asia this week and seeks ways to contain North Korea, the administration should consider a strategy that would hold accountable those countries that are enabling North Korean cyber thievery operations. Cyber gangs with code names like Hidden Cobra and the Lazarus Group are widely believed by U.S. cyber experts to be military units of the government of North Korea, hacking from bases in other countries.

They have stolen millions of dollars, which makes it easier for Pyongyang to fund its nuclear and missile programs. They have also reportedly tried to infiltrate the U.S. electrical grid’s controls, possibly gearing up for an attack on American infrastructure.

Yet, as tensions mounted between North Korea and the United States this fall, Russia threw the North Koreans a lifeline. A Russian company installed fiber optic cables running down the rail lines from Vladivostok over the Friendship Bridge and into the Hermit Kingdom. North Korea’s access to the internet previously ran only through China, so this new connection to the internet gives North Korea a second virtual path through which it can reap mayhem online.

North Korea has reportedly grown a cyber army of some 6,000 specialists, many of whom are stationed in hotels in China where high-bandwidth and computing power is readily available. Moscow and Beijing could easily monitor North Korea action on their fiber optic cables and block malicious attacks, so it’s time we told both capitols that we hold them responsible for facilitating the cybercrimes of North Korea.

This phenomenon of governments turning a blind eye to criminal activity by another group is similar to a problem we have seen before. Before 9/11, Ambassador-at-Large for Counterterrorism Michael Sheehan delivered a warning to Afghanistan’s foreign secretary. Sheehan’s message was simple: if the Taliban continued to provide a safe haven for al-Qaeda, the United States would hold them accountable for any attacks against the United States.

Sheehan used this analogy. “If you have an arsonist in your basement; and every night he goes out and burns down a neighbor’s house, and you know this is going on, then you can’t claim you aren’t responsible.” After 9/11, the United States followed through on Ambassador Sheehan’s warnings and attacked the Taliban.

Today, the Chinese government has an arsonist living in its basement. China is providing a safe-haven for North Korean cyber actors, while Russia is providing an alternate route for North Korean hacks. If the North Koreans had missile units stationed in Shenyang, China, there would be repercussions for allowing them to be based there. Simply because these attacks are carried out in cyberspace does not change this fundamental premise.

China should recognize that the United States has long maintained the position that a cyber-attack need not be answered in kind. Because North Korea has so few digital assets, limiting U.S. response to a North Korean cyber to cyberspace would be wholly ineffective. Under the Pentagon’s cyber strategy, that makes North Korean actors stationed in China a legitimate military target.

The Trump Administration should publicly reaffirm that we will hold responsible any countries which facilitate North Korean hacking and that our response to significant cyber-attacks on us may not be limited to cyberspace. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson should then quickly follow that pronouncement with a dialogue with the Chinese. The goal should be to give the Chinese an opportunity to quietly roll up and push back North Korean operations across the Yalu River.

The State Department must also pressure India and other countries to round up, expel or arrest North Korean hacking units in their countries and formally request Russia to monitor North Korean traffic for malicious activity.

The U.S. should also seek UN Security Council debate to expose North Korea’s cybercrimes, stealing from banks and attacking the international SWIFT banking system. If Russia, China, India and others do not cooperate in shutting down these operations on their territory or on their wires, the U.S. should propose a UN resolution to sanction countries which facilitate North Korea’s cyber thieves.

Both superpowers have denied any wrongdoing.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said that China is “opposed to any form of hacking and cyberattacks” and “will never allow any persons to engage in the illegal crimes related to cyberattacks or these kinds of crimes in Chinese territory.” She added that “if we have investigated this and confirmed this we will punish them in accordance to law.”

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said that Russia “is not violating any relevant UNSC resolutions” and is merely seeking to “develop relations” with North Korea within the bounds permitted by the UN sanctions.

Both comments strike us as routine denials by officials who would never know whether their governments were facilitating or turning a blind eye to North Korea hacking for dollars. Perhaps President Trump can try to talk President Xi and President Putin into cracking down on Korean hacking when he meets with them this week.

If, however, diplomacy fails, the U.S. should consider further steps. North Korea can only gain access to the internet through China, and now Russia, creating two choke points that U.S. Cyber Command can target for disruption. The Command has already reportedly disabled some of North Korea’s networks. It should also consider taking out North Korean military cyber units based in other countries.

We need not wait until North Korea attempts a major cyber-attack on the U.S. They have already done enough to provoke a bigger response.

Richard Clarke is an ABC News National Security Consultant. He served in the Clinton and Bush Administration as an adviser to the president on cybersecurity and counterterrorism. Rob Knake served in the Obama Administration in the cyber office of the National Security Council. ABC News' Patrick Reevell and Karson Yiu contributed to this report.