Eyewitnesses say that a van slammed into pedestrians and drove for "nearly 1000 feet" before the driver was seen exiting the van and running into a restaurant in Las Ramblas, a busy tourist area of Barcelona, Spain on the afternoon of Aug. 17, 2017. Spanish police are investigating it as a terror attack. <br><br>Police officers attend to injured people after a van crashed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017. David Armengou/EPA

An injured person is carried in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017 after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists. . Oriol Duran/AP

The scene on Las Rambllas in downtown Barcelona, Spain after a truck struck people on the busy street, Aug. 17. 2017. Vil_Music/Twitter

Injured people react after a van crashed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas, in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017. David Armengou/EPA

People exit a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017. Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images

Spanish authorities confirm people are injured after a truck reportedly hit people on a busy Barcelona street, Aug. 17. 2017. carlos_tg_32/Instagram

People comfort each other after a van ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017. Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images

Armed police officers patrol an empty street after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain Aug. 17, 2017. @pavel_lisovtsov via Reuters

Policemen check the identity of people exiting the area in Barcelona, Spain where hostage were briefly held following a vehicle attack, Aug. 17, 2017. Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images