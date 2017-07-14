Incredible Sinkholes Around the World

In this aerial photo, debris is strewn about after a sinkhole damaged two homes in Land O' Lakes, Fla., July 14, 2017. A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow has swallowed a home in Florida and severely damaged another. Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Rescue workers use a crane to lift a vehicle that drove into a sinkhole that opened up on a highway in Cuernavaca, Mexico, July 12, 2017. A father and son were killed when the deep sinkhole swallowed their car on Wednesday morning. Tony Rivera/AP

A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street, June 29, 2017, in St. Louis, that swallowed a Toyota Camry between Olive and Locust Streets. Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

A Toyota Camry sits in a large hole in 6th Street, June 29, 2017, in St. Louis. Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Emergency crews work on removing a big rig truck stuck in a sinkhole in San Francisco, May 5, 2017. A truck driver escaped unharmed after a massive sinkhole started swallowing his big rig on a San Francisco street. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

A large sinkhole cuts off an avenue in central Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Nov. 8, 2016. According to local media reports, the sinkhole has caused blackouts and disrupted traffic. Authorities have evacuated surrounding buildings in case of further damage. Hiroshi Yamamura/EPA

A massive sinkhole is created in the middle of the business district in Fukuoka, southern Japan Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Parts of a main street have collapsed in the city, creating a huge sinkhole and cutting off power, water and gas supplies to parts of the city. Authorities said no injuries were reported from Tuesday's pre-sunrise collapse in downtown Fukuoka. Kyodo News via AP Photo

This aerial photo shows a massive sinkhole Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Mulberry, Florida, that opened up underneath a gypsum stack at a Mosaic phosphate fertilizer plant. Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP

A pedestrian takes a photo of sinkhole caused by a water main break on Amsterdam Avenue, in the Upper West Side section of Manhattan, Aug. 30, 2016 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Road Collapses in Zhengzhou Aerial view of rescuers working at giant hole resulted from road collapse, Aug. 2, 2016, in Zhengzhou, China. Four pedestrians fell into the cave and still one remained missing in Zhengzhou's road collapse on Monday night, according to local authorities. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

4-Lane-Wide Sinkhole Swallows Car in Canada Firefighters at the scene of a large sinkhole that formed on Rideau Street, June 8, 2016 in Ottawa, Canada. A van fell into the sinkhole but there are no reports of injuries. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Photo

A Sinkhole Opens Up in a Fish Pond A man looks into a sinkhole which appeared in his fish pond in Guiping, Guangxi Zhuang, China, March 29, 2016. Reuters

Massive Sinkhole Opens Near Florida Mobile Home Park A photo released by officials in Tarpon Springs, Fla. on March 30, 2016 shows an apparent sinkhole near a mobile home park that they said measured approximately 60 feet in diameter and 35 feet in depth. City of Tarpon Springs

66-Foot Wide Massive Sinkhole Causes Evacuations in London The Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service shared this photo of the sinkhole in St Albans on Twitter, Oct.1, 2015. HertsFRSControl/Twitter

Sinkhole in New Jersey Causes Evacuations A large sinkhole is shown in this handout photo provided by the south Amboy Police Department in South Amboy, N.J., March 24, 2015. South Amboy Police Department/Reuters

Sinkhole Swallows Car in Suburban DC Cars swallowed by a sinkhole that occurred after a water main break in Bladensburg, Md., on Jan. 27, 2015. A water main break caused a sinkhole in a suburban Washington, D.C. neighborhood, swallowing up a family's car just after they escaped. Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

Sinkhole Swallows Car in Suburban DC Darwin Mendoza, left, who was driving with his three children at the time, looks at his car that was swallowed by a sinkhole that occurred after a water main break in Bladensburg, Md., on Jan. 27, 2015. A water main break caused a sinkhole in a suburban Washington, D.C. neighborhood, swallowing up a family's car just after they escaped. Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

Sinkhole Swallows Truck in China People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Jan. 7, 2015. No injury was reported, according to local media. Reuters

Car in China has Close Call A car is stuck on the edge of a five meter wide sinkhole on Dec. 12, 2014 in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province of China. ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

A giant sinkhole opened up on the road beneath a driver, swallowing his entire car in Quanzhou, China on Dec. 1, 2014. Motorist Wei Hsiao told police "I thought I must have hit something in the road, but then I started falling and the road just disappeared around me and I could feel the car starting to flip upside down." Newscom

A scientist looks to the bottom of a crater on the Yamal peninsula in Siberia, Nov. 9, 2014. Vladimir Pushkarev/The Siberian Times

A scientist climbs down to the bottom of a crater with the depth of 200 meters on the Yamal peninsula in Siberia, Nov. 8, 2014. Vladimir Pushkaryov/ITAR-TASS/Corbis

A massive sinkhole near Tampa, Fla. swallows up a car and driveway, Nov. 10, 2014. The family had five minutes to escape. ABC News

Crimean Sinkhole Captures a Car A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital of Simferopol, Sept. 28, 2014. Reuters

Pennsylvania Sinkhole Swallows Car A man looks at a car as it falls into a sinkhole in Ross Township, near Pittsburgh, Pa., on Aug. 12, 2014. A woman was pulled from the car and hospitalized after the car fell into the sinkhole that opened up in a parking lot, officials said. Courtesy Roxanne Oglesby/Reuters

A New Sinkhole Discovered in Siberia This <a href="http://inserbia.info/today/2014/07/russia-two-new-large-holes-appear-in-siberia/" target="external"> crater </a> in the Taymyr Peninsula of Russia was accidentally discovered by reindeer herders who almost fell into it, in the vicinity of the remote outpost of Nosok. The funnel is a perfectly formed cone, say locals who are mystified over its formation which is between 60 and 100 meters deep and four meters wide. The Siberian Times

A New Sinkhole Discovered in Siberia The new Yamal crater is in the area's Taz district near the village of Antipayuta Russia and has a diameter of about 15 meters or about 45 feet. According to local residents, the hole formed on Sept. 27, 2013. The Siberian Times

Mysterious Sinkhole Appears in Siberia Researchers are baffled by a giant hole that has appeared in Siberia. The crater is seen in this undated video loaded to YouTube by Bulka on July 10, 2014. Bulka/YouTube

Giant Sinkhole Opens at School’s Football Stadium A 40 foot deep sinkhole opened up at Austin Peay State University's football field. WTVF

Corvettes Collapse Into Giant Sinkhole In this image provided by the National Corvette Museum shows several cars that collapsed into a sinkhole, Feb. 12, 2014, in Bowling Green, Ky. The museum said a total of eight cars were damaged when a sinkhole opened up early Wednesday morning inside the museum. National Corvette Museum, HO/AP Photo

Sinkhole Reported in Oklahoma City People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, Oct. 27, 2013. According to local media, the pipe was damaged due to aging and no casualty was reported in the incident. Reuters

Incredible Sinkholes Around the World Emergency crews responded to a reported sinkhole in downtown Oklahoma City, Okla., Sept. 5, 2013. KOTV/KWTV

Giant Sinkhole Swallows Backhoe A 50 to 60 foot sinkhole caused a section of a resort villa in Clermont, Fla., to collapse Aug. 12, 2013. The 24-unit villa at the Summer Bay Resort was evacuated and no injuries were reported. ABC News

Massive Kansas Sinkhole Still Growing A construction vehicle fell into a sinkhole in Montreal, Aug. 4, 2013. The sinkhole is about 26 feet long and 16 feet wide. CTV/ABC News

Massive Kansas Sinkhole Still Growing A large sinkhole has opened up in a pasture in Sharon Springs, Kansas, and continues to grow. KAKE/ABC news

Sinkhole in Toledo Swallows Car A car sits at the bottom of a sinkhole caused by a broken water line in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. Police say the driver, 60-year-old Pamela Knox of Toledo, was shaken up and didn't appear hurt but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue Department/AP Photo

Incredible Sinkholes From Around the World The grounds crew works to repair a sinkhole next to the pitcher's mound made by a busted pipe under the infield before the baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers, June 11, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. On-field batting practice was canceled for both teams while workers tried to fix the problem before the night's scheduled game. LM Otero/AP Photo

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A sinkhole covers a street intersection in downtown Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. A day earlier authorities blamed the heavy rains caused by tropical storm Agatha as the cause of the crater that swallowed a a three-story building. WATCH "20/20: HOUSES FROM HELL" FRIDAY AT 10 ET Luis Echeverria/Guatemala's Presidency/AP Photo

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A man inspects a sinkhole in a house, July 19, 2011, in Guatemala City. When neighbors heard the loud boom overnight they thought a cooking gas canister had detonated. Instead they found a deep sinkhole inside a home that was 40 feet deep and 32 inches in diameter. Guatemala City, built on volcanic deposits, is especially prone to sinkholes, often blamed on a leaky sewer system or on heavy rain. Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World An aerial view shows a giant landslide under a residential street taking a car with it and leaving another car hanging over the edge in Schmalkalden, central Germany, Nov. 1, 2010. The cause of the landslide is yet unclear unclear. Residents were evacuated from 23 buildings. Nobody was injured. Jens Meyer/AP Photo

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A firefighter rescues citizens at an accident site after a road collapsed at Liaoyang Street of Harbin City, northeast China, Aug. 14, 2012. Two people were confirmed dead and two others injured when a roadbed collapsed at Liaoyang Street in Nangang District of Harbin City. Landov

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World Workers use excavators to fill in a sinkhole which occurred overnight on Shiliuzhuang road, in Beijing, China, April 26, 2011. A section of the road collapsed beneath a truck, slightly injuring the driver and a passenger, who both jumped out the vehicle before it sank into the hole. AFP/Getty Images

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A car sits in a sinkhole caused by a broken water main, which collapsed part of Friendship Blvd., Dec. 3, 2010, in Chevy Chase, Md. No one was reported injured in the accident. Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A massive, approximately 200 ft. by 240 ft., sinkhole opened up and tore apart the pavement of Soledad Mountain Road, Oct. 3, 2007, in the Mount Soledad neighborhood of La Jolla, Calif. The landslide damaged or destroyed six homes and forced the evacuation of at least 20 others. Kent Horner/Getty Images

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World This picture taken on Jan. 28, 2013 shows workers using machinery to fill in a sinkhole that buildings collapsed into near a subway construction site in Guangzhou, China. The hole measured about 1,000 square feet across and was around 30 feet deep, but no one was killed, according to a state media report. AFP/Getty Images

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A view of the collapsed road which caused major damages to the Shanxi Provincial People's Hospital, Aug. 12, 2010 in Taiyuan, China. As the road caved-in, it caused parts of the Shanxi Provincial People's Hospital to collapse an hour later. ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A house in Barry Road collapsed into a huge hole measuring 50 meters wide by 15 meters deep, in the small town of Waihi, in the North Island of New Zealand, Dec. 13, 2001. Three children had to be rescued from the ruins, but were not injured. The town of Waihi sits on a network of disused mine shafts, one of the largest underground goldmines in Australasia. Dean Purcell/Getty Images

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World Workers cordon off a leaning building in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, March 4, 2013. A vehicular road traffic tunnel being constructed for the 2014 Winter Olympics collapsed nearby, the local media said. There were no casualties reported. Mikhail Mordasov/AFP/Getty Images

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A sinkhole appeared behind villager Zhang Shiyin's house and in his vegetable plot, Jan. 13, 2011, in Leshan, China. The hole expanded to measure 20 meters in diameter. Liu Zhongjun/ChinaFotoPress/ZUMA

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A tourist peers into the Darvaza "Gates Of Hell" gas crater in Turkmenistan, July 21, 2012. Located in Turkmenistan's Karakum Desert, the eerie cavern has been on fire for more than 40 years. It was discovered in 1971 by Soviet geologists when the ground beneath their drilling rig suddenly collapsed, leaving a large hole with a diameter of 230 ft. Amos Chapple/Rex USA

Incredible Sinkholes Around The World A huge crater at the collapsed Pinheiros subway station in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2007. Rescuers have dug through tons of rubble in search of seven people believed buried inside a giant sinkhole that opened at a construction site in South America's biggest city. Mauricio Lima/AFP/Getty Images