Thousands of civilians are trapped in the old city of Mosul and struggling to survive without food, water and access to medical care. <br> <br>A team from Global Response Management provide emergency medical care at a stabilization point near the Old City, July 2, 2017, in Mosul, Iraq. Carol Guzy/ZUMAPRESS.com via Newscom

Refugees are given food, water and any emergency medical care needed, after they are separated into two groups for security screening. The Global Response Management is a group of volunteers that provides medical care to those displaced from or living in conflict zones. Carol Guzy/ZUMAPRESS.com via Newscom

According to the AP, in the weeks leading up to the operation to retake the Old City, UN and human rights groups warned the Iraqi government against the use of explosive weapons with wide effects: In the Old City houses are tightly packed and the civilian population is dense. <br><br> Mohammed Dylan, a volunteer assisting a team from Global Response Management, aides an injured child, in Mosul, Iraq, July 2, 2017. Carol Guzy/ZUMAPRESS.com via Newscom

A team from Global Response Management provide emergency medical care at a stabilization point near the Old City in Mosul, Iraq, July 2, 2017. Civilians flee the continued battle with ISIS in West Mosul amid ruins of the city. Carol Guzy/ZUMAPRESS.com via Newscom

A team from Global Response Management provide emergency medical care at a stabilization point near the Old City in Mosul, Iraq, July 2, 2017. Carol Guzy/ZUMAPRESS.com via Newscom

A severely injured Iraqi is treated by medical volunteers near the Old City, July 2, 2017, in Mosul, Iraq. <br><br>Captain Bassam Khadim told the AP, Iraq's federal police declared a partial victory July 2nd, announcing they had completed "the liberation of our sector." Carol Guzy/ZUMAPRESS.com via Newscom

Civilians flee the continued battle with ISIS in West Mosul, amid ruins of the city, July 2, 2017, in Mosul, Iraq. <br> <br> Once civilians have successfully passed the screening process, they are given a choice to find a place to live with family, friends or they can live in a refugee camp until it's safe to return to their homes. Carol Guzy/ZUMAPRESS.com via Newscom