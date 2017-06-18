ABC News photo editors chose the best news images of the week for this collection. </br></br>Portuguese Republican National Guard soldiers battle a forest fire in Capela Sao Neitel, Alvaiazere, central Portugal, June 18, 2017. Paulo Cunha/EPA

Men stand on the deck of a vessel after being rescued by Spanish NGO, Proactiva Open Arms, workers on the Mediterranean Sea, June 16, 2017. The Spanish aid organization came to the aid of more than 600 migrants who were attempting the perilous crossing of the sea to Europe in packed boats from Libya. Emilio Morenatti/AP

People add to a chalk painting as demonstrations are held in Caracas, Venezuela, June 17, 2017. Miguek Gutierrez/EPA

Will McCall, a supporter of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, reacts to voting results during an election night party in Atlanta, June 20, 2017. Karen Handel, a veteran Republican officeholder, overcame a deluge of liberal money to win a special House election in Georgia against Ossoff. Kevin D. Liles/The New York Times

Two women have a confrontation as protesters march towards the Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block that was consumed by a fire, in North Kensington, London, June 16, 2017. London Fire Brigade (LFB), said it took 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters to put out the blaze. Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

An Iraqi soldier gives drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the front line, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and ISIS militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq, June 13, 2017. Erik De Castro/Reuters

Syrian residents of the rebel-held town of Douma, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, break their fast with the "iftar" meal on a heavily damaged street, June 18, 2017, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Hama Al-Ajwehamza/AFP via Getty Images

A sick baby lies at a makeshift pediatric health center as an outbreak of malaria hits the village of Muma, Democratic Republic Congo, June 12, 2017. John Wessel/AFP via Getty Images

Allysza Castile, sister of Philando Castile, speaks to reporters after St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on all counts in the fatal shooting of Castile in St. Paul, MN., June 16, 2017. Officer Yanez shot him during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, a suburb of Minneapolis, in July 2016. EPA

A woman on a bicycle is detained by police during a protest march demanding the government overhaul the education funding system that would include canceling their student loan debt, in Santiago, Chile, June 21, 2017. Esteban Felix/AP

A road meanders among burnt forest areas affected by a wildfire in Vale do Cambra, some 18 miles to Pedrograo Grande, Portugal on June 20, 2017. Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images

Portraits of victims of forced disappearance hang on empty chairs during the ceremony to commemorate the National Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances at Constitution Square, Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 21, 2017. Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian woman makes her way through a checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 16, 2017. Mohamad Torokman/Reuters