On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece. The process of resettling them in Europe or deporting them back to Turkey in a deal launched 15 months ago is barely moving. <br><br>Tents set up as temporary shelters line a beach near the Souda refugee camp, next to the medieval castle on Chios island, Greece, June 9, 2017. Petros Giannakouris/AP

A three-year-old girl from Syria plays with a toy horse at the Ritsona refugee camp, 53 miles north of Athens, May 25, 2017. Petros Giannakouris/AP

Barzan Hasan from Irbil, Syria, walks through the rows of shelters with his 5-month-old baby Gaylan and his daughter, Lamar, in the Ritsona refugee camp, May 29, 2017. The family has been stuck in Greece for nearly 18 months and Gaylan was born as a refugee in Greece. Petros Giannakouris/AP

A migrant from Pakistan wrings out a t-shirt near the Souda refugee camp where hundreds of refugees and other migrants live in makeshift tents on Chios island, Greece, June 9, 2017. Petros Giannakouris/AP

Syrian refugee Amor Biro, 16, works out at the refugee camp of Ritsona, 53 miles north of Athens, May 26, 2017. Amor and his family want to go to Germany. Petros Giannakouris/AP

A Syrian girl takes down the wash at the Ritsona refugee camp, May 25, 2017. Petros Giannakouris/AP

A Syrian child climbs an iron fence at the Ritsona refugee camp outside Athens, May 26, 2017. Petros Giannakouris/AP

A man uses a phone inside his tent that stands next to a fishing boat near the Souda refugee camp, on Chios island, Greece, June 9, 2017. Petros Giannakouris/AP

Residents try to connect a cable to a satellite dish as a child climbs on an iron fence at the Ritsona refugee camp, May 26, 2017. Petros Giannakouris/AP

Refugees and migrants pray inside a trailer that is being used as a mosque at the Ritsona refugee camp about 53 miles north of Athens, May 25, 2017. Petros Giannakouris/AP