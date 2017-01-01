Osman Orsal/Reuters

  • A boy reacts at the funeral of Ayhan Arik, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 1, 2017.
  • Women who survived an attack by a gunman, react outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 1, 2017.
  • Forensic officers (unseen) work inside the Reina night club, an exclusive party spot in Instabul, early on Jan. 1, 2017, after a gunmen went on a shooting rampage during New Year's Eve celebration.
  • People left red carnations as a floral tribute to the victims on the ground as Turkish riot police block further access to the Reina night club following a gun attack on the popular party spot in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 1, 2017.
  • Family members of victims of an attack at the Reina nightclub cry outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul, Jan. 1, 2017.
  • Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack mourn during his funeral ceremony, Jan. 1, 2017 in Istanbul.
  • Flowers honoring the victims of the attack on the Reina nightclub are placed outside the club, the scene of a shooting attack, Jan. 1, 2017.
  • Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, early on Jan. 1, 2017. Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin said an armed assailant opened fire during a New Year's Eve celebration.
  • People leave as medics and security officials work at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, early on Jan. 1, 2017.
  • Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early on Jan. 1, 2017.
