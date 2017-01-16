Players Flee Czech Sports Center as Roof Starts to Collapse

Dramatic video shows the roof of a newly-built sports facility in a city in the Czech Republic slowly collapsing as floorball players scramble out of the building in apparent fear for their lives.

As the roof falls, the room empties and the gym ultimately goes black.

Martin Netolický, governor of the Czech Republic’s Pardubice region, said in a Facebook post that he will personally investigate the incident.

Construction of the gym in the city of Ceské Trebová had only been completed earlier this month.

Floorball is a type of indoor hockey popular in Europe.

