Paris police confirmed on Monday that 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.

Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint and robbed in a private mansion during Paris Fashion Week, in a brazen burglary that saw multiple suspects run off with approximately $10 million worth of jewelry.

A spokesperson for Kardashian West said in October that "armed masked men dressed as police officers," were behind the theft, and added that the holdup left her "badly shaken but physically unharmed."

Five individuals dressed as policemen entered the private residence where Kardashian West was staying in the Oct. 4 heist. Police say Kardashian West was tied up and locked in a bathroom as the assailants made off with her jewels.

The thieves stole a jewelry box that contained valuables reportedly worth more than $6 million and a ring worth about $4 million.