Several injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack

Several people were injured in an ax attack in the main train station in Dusseldorf Germany, according to a police spokesperson.

Regional police said on Twitter that Dusseldorf's station is currently closed due to a "comprehensive" police response there.

The police spokesperson could not confirm whether any suspects were arrested or how serious the injuries were.

Several trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the police activity, according to tweets by regional train DB Regio.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.