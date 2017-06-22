A toddler running in the middle of a road was swept up by a nearby traffic cop today in southwest China.

As seen in surveillance video footage, a toddler jumps off a motorcycle and runs into the busy intersection.

A black car can be seen driving down the street in the direction of the 2-year-old boy. As the video shows, a traffic policeman runs toward the toddler and grabs him before the car gets there, possibly preventing a tragic crash. The car does slow down as the driver sees the policeman running.

Long Guangliang, the policeman who saved the child, said he didn't even think before he hurried to help.

According to the Tongren Public Security Bureau, the 2-year-old boy ran into the road because he thought he saw his mother across the street.