Putin slashing number of US diplomats in Russia by 755 people

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a television interview that the staff of the U.S. diplomatic corps in his country will be reduced by 755 people to 455 total.

Putin said Sunday that the cut will make the size of the U.S. diplomatic mission in his country roughly equal to that of Russia's diplomatic corps in the U.S.

"The personnel of the U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia will be cut by 755 people and will now equal the number of the Russian diplomatic personnel in the United States, 455 people on each side," Putin said in an interview with Vesti.ru channel.

Putin pointed out that from the point of view of a diplomatic mission, it is a considerable cut.

"Because over a thousand employees, diplomats and technical personnel have been working and are still working in Russia, and 755 of them will have to cease their work in the Russian Federation. It’s considerable," Putin said.